Maharashtra News : Clash break out between two groups in Ahmednagar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

A clash broke out between two groups in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The people involved in the clash also damaged some vehicles and pelted stones. Since the day of Ram Navami, reports of violence and stone pelting are coming from different parts of Maharashtra.