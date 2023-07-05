trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631113
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: After the rebellion of Ajit Pawar from NCP, the party has divided into two factions. In support of Sharad Yadav, 8 MLAs and 1 MLC have reached YB setter NCP office so far.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
play icon5:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
play icon1:41
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
play icon1:14
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
play icon5:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
play icon1:41
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
play icon1:14
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
NCP,ajit pawar live,ncp crisis,Maharashtra political crisis,ajit pawar news live,live news,ajit pawar live news,maharashtra ncp crisis live,maharashtra crisis live,maharashtra politics live updates,maharashtra political crisis live,NCP Split,ajit pawar ncp,nsp crisis live updates,maharashtra news live,ncp crisis updates,maharashtra political crisis live updates,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,sharad pawar ajit pawar,ZEE LIVE,live,