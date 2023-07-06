trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631626
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to become CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Maharashtra Sharad Pawar Vs Ajit Pawar Updates: After Ajit Pawar's entry, everything is not going well in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. The BJP has made it clear that there is no threat to Shinde's chair.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Fight for real NCP begins, Supriya Sule trains guns at PM Modi, BJP calls it “most corrupt”
play icon4:28
Fight for real NCP begins, Supriya Sule trains guns at PM Modi, BJP calls it “most corrupt”
Makers of upcoming thriller ‘Neeyat’ host special screening in Mumbai
play icon1:58
Makers of upcoming thriller ‘Neeyat’ host special screening in Mumbai
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits primary school in Tribal village Jawali in Narmada district
play icon1:29
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits primary school in Tribal village Jawali in Narmada district
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
play icon5:23
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
play icon14:41
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Fight for real NCP begins, Supriya Sule trains guns at PM Modi, BJP calls it “most corrupt”
play icon4:28
Fight for real NCP begins, Supriya Sule trains guns at PM Modi, BJP calls it “most corrupt”
Makers of upcoming thriller ‘Neeyat’ host special screening in Mumbai
play icon1:58
Makers of upcoming thriller ‘Neeyat’ host special screening in Mumbai
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits primary school in Tribal village Jawali in Narmada district
play icon1:29
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits primary school in Tribal village Jawali in Narmada district
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
play icon5:23
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
play icon14:41
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
Sharad Pawar reached Delhi,Will make a big announcement after the meeting,maharashtra breaking news,Latest News,trending news,Sharad Pawar,Maharashtra political crisis,Ajit Pawar Deputy CM news,ajit pawar news,Ajit Pawar joining NDA news,maharashtra political news,Eknath Shinde,Member of Parliament Amol Kolhe,Sharad Pawar,BJP,live news,today big news,Rebel NCP,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra political crisis,Eknath Shinde,ncp crisis live,