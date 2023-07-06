trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631579
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Maharashtra NCP Crisis: The political uproar in Maharashtra is not taking the name of stopping. Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of the National Executive of NCP in Delhi today. Will Sharad Pawar do something in Delhi today that the whole game will backfire on his nephew?
