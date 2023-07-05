trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630942
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra political crisis: Dy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar call party meeting on same day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Political coup stunned Maharashtra as NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined NDA Government on July 02. In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde-BJP-led government. Pawar Vs Pawar in state politics intensified in Maharashtra on Day 2 as both NCP factions convened party meetings on same day.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
play icon8:39
 Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
play icon4:1
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
play icon10:13
 45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
play icon8:52
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!
play icon9:24
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
play icon8:39
Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
play icon4:1
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
play icon10:13
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
play icon8:52
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!
play icon9:24
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!