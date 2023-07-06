trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631715
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Lalu Yadav spoke in support of Sharad

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav has supported senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav said that there is no old man in politics, will Sharad retire from politics because of his saying.
