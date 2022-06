Maharashtra Political Crisis: MLA Ravindra Phatak joins Eknath Shinde camp

MLA Ravindra Phatak,who was sent by Uddhav Thackeray to Surat to bring back rebel Eknath Shinde has now joined the Eknath Shinde camp.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

