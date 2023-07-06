trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631707
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Poster war of NCP National Executive meeting held in Delhi

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: National Executive meeting of NCP was held in Delhi, in which many major decisions were taken. At the same time, poster war has also started between NCP's Sharad and Ajit faction, in this poster war, Sharad Pawar has been shown as Bahubali and Praful Patel as Katappa
