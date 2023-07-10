trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633711
Maharashtra Politics: Assembly Speaker's notice to 28 MLAs including CM Shinde, Uddhav also shaken.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Amidst the political turmoil in Maharashtra, CM Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have suffered a major setback. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has issued notice to 14 of his MLAs, including CM Eknath Shinde, in the disqualification case. Along with this, the Speaker has also issued notices to 14 MLAs of the Uddhav faction.
