Maharashtra Politics: Meeting of Raj Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, something big is going to happen?

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics: Big news related to the politics of Maharashtra is coming, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has come to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The meeting of both the leaders is going on at Chief Minister's residence Varsha, let us inform that Raj Thackeray reached to meet CM Shinde with bouquets. Earlier the news of meeting of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray was coming.
