trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630280
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra Politics: Show of strength by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
The politics of Maharashtra is changing every moment. Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM 24 hours ago. Now Ajit Pawar has shown strength.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi: NCP student wing President removes Praful Patel’s photo from party office
play icon1:14
Delhi: NCP student wing President removes Praful Patel’s photo from party office
3 out of 9 MLAs in Ajit Pawar's Faction Being Investigated by ED, Know About The Cases Against Them
play icon3:26
3 out of 9 MLAs in Ajit Pawar's Faction Being Investigated by ED, Know About The Cases Against Them
Alibaba Group cofounder Jack Ma's visit to Pakistan ignites speculation
play icon1:54
Alibaba Group cofounder Jack Ma's visit to Pakistan ignites speculation
“Full picture is not yet clear...” Atul Londhe on Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Dy CM
play icon4:30
“Full picture is not yet clear...” Atul Londhe on Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Dy CM
Watch full press conference of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
play icon11:25
Watch full press conference of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi: NCP student wing President removes Praful Patel’s photo from party office
play icon1:14
Delhi: NCP student wing President removes Praful Patel’s photo from party office
3 out of 9 MLAs in Ajit Pawar's Faction Being Investigated by ED, Know About The Cases Against Them
play icon3:26
3 out of 9 MLAs in Ajit Pawar's Faction Being Investigated by ED, Know About The Cases Against Them
Alibaba Group cofounder Jack Ma's visit to Pakistan ignites speculation
play icon1:54
Alibaba Group cofounder Jack Ma's visit to Pakistan ignites speculation
“Full picture is not yet clear...” Atul Londhe on Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Dy CM
play icon4:30
“Full picture is not yet clear...” Atul Londhe on Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Dy CM
Watch full press conference of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
play icon11:25
Watch full press conference of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
ajit pawar deputy cm,ajit pawar latest news,Ajit Pawar,ajit pawar live,Raj Thackeray,raj thackeray speech,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra politics latest news,Maharashtra political crisis,maharashtra politics live,political crisis in maharashtra,Zee News,Sharad Pawar,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar news,deputy cm ajit pawar,Maharashtra deputy CM,ajit pawar deputy cm oath,ajit pawar speech,ajit pawar maharashtra deputy cm,NCP,