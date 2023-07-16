trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636295
Maharashtra Politics: Why did rebel NCP ministers including Ajit come to meet Sharad Pawar? Praful Patel

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
A new movement has intensified in the politics of Maharashtra. Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, along with Deputy Chief Minister and NCP rebel leader Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra government, have suddenly come to meet Sharad Pawar in the midst of political turmoil. Many political speculations are being made after this meeting. After meeting Sharad Pawar, Minister Praful Patel said that we had come to meet him without any fixed programme, we took blessings from Sharad Pawar.
