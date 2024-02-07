trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718817
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's last chance regarding new election symbol!

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Just before the Lok Sabha elections, there is pressure on Sharad Pawar to find a new name and new party symbol. The Election Commission has given time for the new name and symbol. Whereas Supriya Sule says that she will go to the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

