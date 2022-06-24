NewsVideos

Maharashtra Superfast: MLAs said, 'We have come to Guwahati from our own will'

Political turmoil going on in Maharashtra. According to sources, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai from Guwahati. Shinde can go to Mumbai by charter flight. Watch the news related to Maharashtra political crisis.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Political turmoil going on in Maharashtra. According to sources, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai from Guwahati. Shinde can go to Mumbai by charter flight. Watch the news related to Maharashtra political crisis.

All Videos

Gujarat Riots 2002: SC rejects Zakia Jafri's plea, upholds SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
12:16
Gujarat Riots 2002: SC rejects Zakia Jafri's plea, upholds SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's open challenge to the rebel MLAs
7:10
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's open challenge to the rebel MLAs
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'My determination is still strong,' says Uddhav Thackeray
9:23
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'My determination is still strong,' says Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati
6:42
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati
Watch Eknath Shinde in a special conversation on Zee News
2:46
Watch Eknath Shinde in a special conversation on Zee News

Trending Videos

12:16
Gujarat Riots 2002: SC rejects Zakia Jafri's plea, upholds SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
7:10
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's open challenge to the rebel MLAs
9:23
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'My determination is still strong,' says Uddhav Thackeray
6:42
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati
2:46
Watch Eknath Shinde in a special conversation on Zee News
Eknath Shinde,eknath shinde live,eknath shinde today news,eknath shinde news,eknath shinde shivsena,eknath shinde bjp news,eknath shinde live today,eknath shinde bjp,eknath shinde camp,eknath shinder today news,eknath shinde anand dighe,ajit pawar on eknath shinde,eknath shinde naraz,eknath shinde mla list,eknath shinde guwahati,eknath shinde in gujarat,eknath shinde in guwahati,Zee News,Maharashtra politics,uddhav govt,Sanjay Raut,Non stop news,