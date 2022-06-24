Maharashtra Superfast: MLAs said, 'We have come to Guwahati from our own will'

Political turmoil going on in Maharashtra. According to sources, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai from Guwahati. Shinde can go to Mumbai by charter flight. Watch the news related to Maharashtra political crisis.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

