Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Maharashtra Rain Incident: Monsoon rains are raining like a disaster in Maharashtra. Several accidents have been witnessed due to heavy rains in many areas of Mumbai. In Mumbai's Kandivali area, one person died after a bathroom slab collapsed, while a house collapsed near the Asalfa Metro station.

