MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Ajit Pawar reached Raj Bhavan with supporting MLAs, took oath as Deputy CM

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Big news is coming from Maharashtra politics, SCP leader Ajit Pawar reached Raj Bhavan with supporting MLAs and took oath as Deputy CM. After betraying his nephew, uncle Sharad Pawar said that we will emerge again with full force.
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
"Now This Government Will Play The Role Of Triple Engine" CM Eknath Shinde On Swearing-In-Ceremony
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
