trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629780
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Maharashtra's MAHARASTRA: NCP leader Ajit Pawar has become Deputy CM of Maharashtra by supporting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, uncle Sharad Pawan is surprised by nephew's decision. Let us tell you that Ajit Pawar was angry with the appointment of sister Supriya Sule as the president of the party.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
play icon1:55
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
play icon1:9
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon2:22
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon1:2
"Now This Government Will Play The Role Of Triple Engine" CM Eknath Shinde On Swearing-In-Ceremony
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
play icon3:8
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
play icon1:55
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
play icon1:9
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon2:22
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon1:2
"Now This Government Will Play The Role Of Triple Engine" CM Eknath Shinde On Swearing-In-Ceremony
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
play icon3:8
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
maharasta breaking,Ajit Pawar,Shiv Sena,NCP,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra political,Maharashtra political crisis,latest news ajit pawar,maharashtra political big news,Ajit Pawar,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar bjp,ajit pawar news,Sharad Pawar,ajit pawar latest,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar speech,dcm ajit pawar,ajit pawar live news,ajit pawar news live,Breaking News,deputy cm ajit pawar ncp news,Breaking News,badi kabrain,Maharashtra की राजनीति में बड़ा उलटफेर,NCP से फिर बागी हुए अजित पवार; शिंदे सरकार में ली डिप्टी सीएम की शपथ,Maharashtra politics,NCP,Ajit Pawar reached Raj Bhavan,Shinde governmen,Maharashtra politics,महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में होगा बड़ा उलटफेर! विधायकों के साथ राजभवन पहुंचे अजित पवार,महाराष्ट्र की सियासत में 'संडे धमाका,