NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mahashivratri Rajasthan: Children Electrocuted During Kota Procession

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Follow Us
In a heartbreaking incident on Mahashivratri in Kota, Rajasthan, several children were electrocuted during a procession. Further details are awaited as authorities investigate the unfortunate event. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this incident.

All Videos

'Mai Aap Ke Liye Jeeta hoon...': PM Amid 'Modi Modi' Chants At Creators Award
Play Icon01:54
'Mai Aap Ke Liye Jeeta hoon...': PM Amid 'Modi Modi' Chants At Creators Award
Kolkata ED Raid: ED raid in teacher recruitment scam
Play Icon00:50
Kolkata ED Raid: ED raid in teacher recruitment scam
VIRAL VIDEO: Gauhar Khan Reacts To Paparazzi Behavior, Said 'Learn How To Talk'
Play Icon00:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Gauhar Khan Reacts To Paparazzi Behavior, Said 'Learn How To Talk'
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
Play Icon01:13
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui
Play Icon00:51
VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui

Trending Videos

'Mai Aap Ke Liye Jeeta hoon...': PM Amid 'Modi Modi' Chants At Creators Award
play icon1:54
'Mai Aap Ke Liye Jeeta hoon...': PM Amid 'Modi Modi' Chants At Creators Award
Kolkata ED Raid: ED raid in teacher recruitment scam
play icon0:50
Kolkata ED Raid: ED raid in teacher recruitment scam
VIRAL VIDEO: Gauhar Khan Reacts To Paparazzi Behavior, Said 'Learn How To Talk'
play icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Gauhar Khan Reacts To Paparazzi Behavior, Said 'Learn How To Talk'
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
play icon1:13
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui
play icon0:51
VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui