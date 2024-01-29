trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715206
Mahila Congress Protest March Towards Kerala Assembly During Budget Session

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Mahila Congress workers take to the streets in protest against the state government, citing concerns over price hikes and various issues. The demonstration unfolds during the ongoing Budget Session, as the Congress Mahila workers voice their grievances and demand attention to pressing matters.

Lalu Yadav reached ED office in Patna
Lalu Yadav reached ED office in Patna
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Fitness in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Fitness in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024
Munawar Faruqui After Winning The Trophy in Bigg Boss 17 Finale
Munawar Faruqui After Winning The Trophy in Bigg Boss 17 Finale
EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting

