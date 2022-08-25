Mahindra Marksman: The India-made ballistic vehicle to protect personnel in heavy explosives hits

The Mahindra Marksman is a light armoured personnel carrier that provides B6 level ballistic protection for up to 6 (4+2) personnel and is a preferred choice of bulletproof vehicle for Force One of Mumbai Police, Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Kolkata Police and CISF, who has deployed the vehicle at various airports across India.

