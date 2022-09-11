Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV with 456KM range Review in hindi

Mahindra has introduced its first electric SUV in the Indian market, which has been named XUV400. In this vehicle, you will get 456 kms on a full charge with a top speed of 150 kmph. The claimed range of up to . Also, according to the company, this electric SUV is so powerful that it can catch the speed of 0 to 100kmph in just 8.3 seconds. The test drive of the XUV400 for the customers will start from December 2022, while its price will be announced in January 2023. Here we are going to bring all the details related to the car to you through 5 pictures.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Mahindra has introduced its first electric SUV in the Indian market, which has been named XUV400. In this vehicle, you will get 456 kms on a full charge with a top speed of 150 kmph. The claimed range of up to . Also, according to the company, this electric SUV is so powerful that it can catch the speed of 0 to 100kmph in just 8.3 seconds. The test drive of the XUV400 for the customers will start from December 2022, while its price will be announced in January 2023. Here we are going to bring all the details related to the car to you through 5 pictures.