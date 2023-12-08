trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696689
Mahua Moitra Expelled From Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Mahua Moitra Suspended: Lok Sabha Membership Canceled - TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha membership was canceled due to the cash for query case. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has taken action on the fifth day of the winter session of Parliament. In the Mahua Moitra case, the Ethics Committee had sent its investigation report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 10 itself.
