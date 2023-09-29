trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668452
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Main accused of Ujjain Rape Case arrested

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Ujjain Rape Case: Police have arrested the main accused in Ujjain Rape Case. Police has taken action in the case of cruelty to a 12 year old girl. Police say that while taking the accused to the incident site, the accused tried to run away.
Follow Us

All Videos

S Jaishankar makes give statement after meeting with Antony Blinken
play icon1:8
S Jaishankar makes give statement after meeting with Antony Blinken
Akali Dal leader Surjeet Singh shot dead in Punjab
play icon0:51
 Akali Dal leader Surjeet Singh shot dead in Punjab
Violence witnessed in Manipur once again
play icon0:46
Violence witnessed in Manipur once again
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution Dies At 98
play icon2:56
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution Dies At 98
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
play icon19:22
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!

Trending Videos

S Jaishankar makes give statement after meeting with Antony Blinken
play icon1:8
S Jaishankar makes give statement after meeting with Antony Blinken
Akali Dal leader Surjeet Singh shot dead in Punjab
play icon0:51
Akali Dal leader Surjeet Singh shot dead in Punjab
Violence witnessed in Manipur once again
play icon0:46
Violence witnessed in Manipur once again
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution Dies At 98
play icon2:56
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution Dies At 98
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
play icon19:22
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
ujjain rape case,ujjain rape case news,ujjain rape case latest news,ujjain rape news,ujjain rape case today news,12 year old girl raped in ujjain,ujjain rape,ujjain news,who in victim in ujjain rape case,rape with 12 years old girl in ujjain,raped in mp's ujjain district,ujjain today news,rape in ujjain news,rape in ujjain,Breaking News,ujjain rape case encounter update,police press conference on ujjain rape case,hindu priest rahul sharma,Hindu priest,