Major Accident Averted In Chhattisgarh; Head To Head Collision Avoided

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Chhattisgarh witnessed a passenger train and goods train to face each other on the same track. The timely stopping of the trains just a few feet apart by the drivers prevented a serious collision.

