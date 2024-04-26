Advertisement
Major accident in Darbhanga of Bihar

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
A major accident has occurred in Darbhanga, Bihar. The cylinder exploded during the fireworks in the wedding procession. In which seven people of a family have died.

