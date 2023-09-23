trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666097
Major accident in Loni, Ghaziabad...people buried under debris

|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Ghaziabad Building Collabs: House collapsed in Rupnagar Industrial Area of ​​Loni police station, Ghaziabad. As soon as the house collapsed, people started rescue work. It is being told that the building of the house was old and it fell down with a thud and a cloud of mud. See the full news.
