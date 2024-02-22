trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723687
Major action against Congress MLA Maman Khan in Nuh violence case

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Nuh Violence Update: Police has taken major action against Congress MLA Maman Khan in the Nuh violence case. Police have imposed UAPA Act against Maman. The MLA is accused of inciting violence in Nuh.

