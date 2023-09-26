trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667504
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
The clampdown is being tightened on the facilitators of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. NIA raids continue in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir. NIA, along with the state investigation agency SIT, is raiding the facilitators of terrorists.
