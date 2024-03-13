NewsVideos
Major arrest in Fake Cancer Medicines Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Major arrest in Fake Cancer Medicines Case. A 23-year-old youth has been arrested from Muzaffarpur, Bihar in the case of fake medicines. The arrest has been made for running a racket of fake cancer medicines.

