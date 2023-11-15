trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688421
Major fire in Delhi to Darbhanga Humsafar train

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
There is news of a massive fire in the bogies of Delhi-Darbhanga (02570) Express. This incident took place near Sarai Bhupat railway station from Etawah. At present fire brigade vehicles are reaching the spot.
