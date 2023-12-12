trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697948
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Major lapse in security of Hindon airbase

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
There was a sensation when a three-four feet deep tunnel was found under the boundary wall of Ghaziabad Hindon Airways. The local people immediately informed the police about it, after which the police informed the officials of the Airport Authority. Based on their preparation, a case was registered and investigation was done.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rifle and grenade found in Gaza mosque
Play Icon3:55
Rifle and grenade found in Gaza mosque
Mehbooba Mufti's statement after SC's decision on Article 370
Play Icon3:39
Mehbooba Mufti's statement after SC's decision on Article 370
Material of death found in the mosque? Major operation of Israeli army
Play Icon7:16
Material of death found in the mosque? Major operation of Israeli army
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:23
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:55
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

Rifle and grenade found in Gaza mosque
play icon3:55
Rifle and grenade found in Gaza mosque
Mehbooba Mufti's statement after SC's decision on Article 370
play icon3:39
Mehbooba Mufti's statement after SC's decision on Article 370
Material of death found in the mosque? Major operation of Israeli army
play icon7:16
Material of death found in the mosque? Major operation of Israeli army
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:23
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:55
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Breaking News,Hindon air base,Indian Air Force,Hindon airbase,Hindon Air Force Base,ghaziabad hindon air base,Hindon Air Force Station,hindon air base live,hindan air base,hindon air base ghaziabad,Hindi News,Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad,Hindon,Air Force Day,hindon air force ghaziabad,air base attack,hindon air-base,indian air force hindon ghaziabad,hindon air force station air show,hindon airbase incident,c295 aircraft in indian air force,