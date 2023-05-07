NewsVideos
Major terror plot foiled in Pulwama, 5-6 kg IED recovered

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
BREAKING: Big news has come out from Pulwama in Kashmir. Police has got a big success in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. A terrorist's associate has been arrested with 5 kg IED.
