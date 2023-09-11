trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660704
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Major terrorist conspiracy foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Baramulla Hand Grenade Diffused: Terrorist conspiracy has been foiled in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. 3 hand grenades were defused. The terrorists' mission failed.
Follow Us

All Videos

India-Pakistan to get suspended due to heavy rain in Columbo?
play icon1:9
India-Pakistan to get suspended due to heavy rain in Columbo?
“I was about to cry…,” says AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani on inclusion as permanent member of G20
play icon1:40
“I was about to cry…,” says AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani on inclusion as permanent member of G20
G20 Summit: PM Modi visits ‘Art and Craft Pavilion’ at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon1:11
G20 Summit: PM Modi visits ‘Art and Craft Pavilion’ at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
G20: CCTV control room supervised by Delhi Police Women employees received feeds from 700 cameras, informed Special Cell DCP
play icon2:22
G20: CCTV control room supervised by Delhi Police Women employees received feeds from 700 cameras, informed Special Cell DCP
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail
play icon1:20
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail

Trending Videos

India-Pakistan to get suspended due to heavy rain in Columbo?
play icon1:9
India-Pakistan to get suspended due to heavy rain in Columbo?
“I was about to cry…,” says AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani on inclusion as permanent member of G20
play icon1:40
“I was about to cry…,” says AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani on inclusion as permanent member of G20
G20 Summit: PM Modi visits ‘Art and Craft Pavilion’ at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon1:11
G20 Summit: PM Modi visits ‘Art and Craft Pavilion’ at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
G20: CCTV control room supervised by Delhi Police Women employees received feeds from 700 cameras, informed Special Cell DCP
play icon2:22
G20: CCTV control room supervised by Delhi Police Women employees received feeds from 700 cameras, informed Special Cell DCP
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail
play icon1:20
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail
Jammu Kashmir,Baramulla,baramulla news,Grenade,ied in baramulla,baramulla ied,Jammu Hindi Samachar,diffused,ied in srinagar- baramulla highway,ied diffused in srinagar-chanpora police station,Baramulla encounter,baramulla news today,srinagar-chapora highway ied difused,grenade found,Grenade blast,Baramulla attack,army defused ied,grenade in jammu kashmir,grenades found in srinagar,ied defused in jammu kashmir,Latest Jammu News in Hindi,srinagar grenade news,