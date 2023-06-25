NewsVideos
Major violence averted in Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Manipur Violence Update: In Manipur, the army deliberately avoided major violence, a crowd of 1500 people surrounded the army, now they put weapons in front of the army.

