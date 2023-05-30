NewsVideos
videoDetails

Malaika Arora Wore A Short Shirt Dress In A Recent Outing

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Malaika Arora stepped with her friends in Bandra and was seen wearing a loose comfy blue shirt dress

All Videos

Urfi Javed Dons A Colourful Teddy Bear Made Of Little Teddy Bears
2:15
Urfi Javed Dons A Colourful Teddy Bear Made Of Little Teddy Bears
Bageshwar Baba angry on Sakshi Murder
0:48
Bageshwar Baba angry on Sakshi Murder
Gauri Khan Exudes Body Lady Vibes As She Keeps Her Airport Look Chic And Modern
1:15
Gauri Khan Exudes Body Lady Vibes As She Keeps Her Airport Look Chic And Modern
Medals are not only of wrestlers, but of the whole country - Sports Ministry
1:11
Medals are not only of wrestlers, but of the whole country - Sports Ministry
Congress delegation submits memorandum to President on violence in Manipur
2:52
Congress delegation submits memorandum to President on violence in Manipur

Trending Videos

2:15
Urfi Javed Dons A Colourful Teddy Bear Made Of Little Teddy Bears
0:48
Bageshwar Baba angry on Sakshi Murder
1:15
Gauri Khan Exudes Body Lady Vibes As She Keeps Her Airport Look Chic And Modern
1:11
Medals are not only of wrestlers, but of the whole country - Sports Ministry
2:52
Congress delegation submits memorandum to President on violence in Manipur