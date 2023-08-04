trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644442
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
A parliamentary delegation from Malawi led by the Speaker of Malawi National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara on her visit to India called on the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar on August 01. The meeting was held at the Vice-President House in New Delhi. During the meeting, the delegation from Malawi and Vice President Dhankhar discussed gender empowerment in strengthening democratic institutions.

