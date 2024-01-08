trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707216
Maldives Ministers suspended for making indecent remarks on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Few Maldives' Ministers got jealous about PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. In response to this, they made a huge attack and made indecent remarks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This issue arose when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Lakshadweep and shared some pictures regarding the visit. Strict action has been taken against those ministers and they have been suspended.

AAP-Congress to hold important meet on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
AAP-Congress to hold important meet on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
India alliance's seat sharing formula released in Bihar?
India alliance's seat sharing formula released in Bihar?
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Bhom Pradosh will bring success
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Bhom Pradosh will bring success
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 08 Jan 2024
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 08 Jan 2024
Top 100 News Today: 08 jan 2024 | Maldives Vs Lakshadweep
Top 100 News Today: 08 jan 2024 | Maldives Vs Lakshadweep

