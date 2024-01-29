trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715321
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu

Sonam|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Maldives Parliament Clash: Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu, who is spewing venom against India, is in danger. Maldives' largest opposition party MDP may present a no-confidence motion in Parliament against Muizzu. After this the process of impeachment will start against Muizzu.

