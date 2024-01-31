trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715938
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's seat in danger

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
The countdown for the presidency of Maldives President Muizzu has started. Where the opposition has made final preparations for the no-confidence motion against him. Muizzu is preparing to go to the Supreme Court against this. Meanwhile, the opposition has opened a front against Muizzu for his anti-India statements. Opposition leader Qasim Ibrahim said that Maldives should avoid such statements against neighboring country and should apologize to Indian Prime Minister Modi.

