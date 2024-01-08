trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707566
Maldives' pro-India leaders slam 'hateful' remarks by minister

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Modi told the people of India to spend a few days in Maldives. Just after that, three ministers of Maldives wrote a controversial post against PM Modi. Maldives knew the consequences of messing with India, so the Maldives government suspended its three deputy ministers for posting derogatory posts on PM Modi and India. Indian industrialists have also expressed surprise over the controversy created by the tweets of the Deputy Ministers of the Maldives Government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. The trend of Boycott Maldives is going on in India.

DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
Play Icon13:34
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
Play Icon13:45
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
RJD MLA Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration
Play Icon9:59
RJD MLA Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration
Taal Thok Ke: Heated Debate Between Gaurav Bhatia And Atiqur Rehman
Play Icon9:51
Taal Thok Ke: Heated Debate Between Gaurav Bhatia And Atiqur Rehman
India Maldives Controversy: India Summons Maldives Envoy
Play Icon26:58
India Maldives Controversy: India Summons Maldives Envoy

