MALL Breaking: People protest outside BSU Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
MALL Breaking: People have demonstrated outside Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. The families of the deceased have also participated in this demonstration. The father of the deceased said that this was not an accident but murder. And the owner of the mall should be arrested as soon as possible. Yesterday, two people including Harendra Bhati died when a grill fell.

