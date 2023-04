videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge calls Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee for Opposition Meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge preps up to unite opposition parties. Kharge will call a meeting of opposition parties. In this regard, Mallikarjun Kharge has called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Mamta Banerjee. Apart from these, Kharge will also talk to Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Lalu Prasad Yadav.