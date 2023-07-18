trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637005
Mallikarjun Kharge makes big remark on PM Modi

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Bangalore Opposition Meeting: Today is the second day of the meeting of the opposition. Meanwhile, a big statement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has come to the fore. He said, 'PM did not come together for post or power'. This meeting is being held against the NDA in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
