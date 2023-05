videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Delhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

In Karnataka, who will be made the CM by the Congress, the screw is stuck. Who will become the CM, today the decision will be taken in the important meeting of the Congress. Mallikarjun Kharge reached Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi.