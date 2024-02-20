trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723027
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over deactivation of Aadhar Card in Bengal's Nadia

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Follow Us
Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over deactivation of Aadhar Card in West Bengal's Nadia. As per latest reports, several people living in border areas of Bengal's Nadia district have received letters that their Aadhaar cards have been deactivated. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised questions against the same.

All Videos

Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders reject govt's proposal on MSP
Play Icon05:16
Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders reject govt's proposal on MSP
Rahul Gandhi to appear in Sultanpur Court in Defamation Case
Play Icon00:48
Rahul Gandhi to appear in Sultanpur Court in Defamation Case
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 20th Feb 2024
Play Icon07:09
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 20th Feb 2024
Indian Navy host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam
Play Icon01:53
Indian Navy host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
Play Icon05:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi

Trending Videos

Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders reject govt's proposal on MSP
play icon5:16
Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders reject govt's proposal on MSP
Rahul Gandhi to appear in Sultanpur Court in Defamation Case
play icon0:48
Rahul Gandhi to appear in Sultanpur Court in Defamation Case
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 20th Feb 2024
play icon7:9
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 20th Feb 2024
Indian Navy host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam
play icon1:53
Indian Navy host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
play icon5:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi