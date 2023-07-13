trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634813
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Fact-Finding Committee For Violence In The Panchayat Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 12 hit back at the BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad who heads the four-member fact-finding team probing the incidences of violence in the state during the panchayat elections
