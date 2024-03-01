trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726528
Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet PM Modi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
PM Modi on Sandeshkhali: The political atmosphere is heated in Bengal after the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh. Modi-Mamata's meeting will be held amid Sandeshkhali-Shahjahan case. The meeting will take place this evening. PM Modi is visiting three states today. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach West Bengal at 3 pm.

