videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee makes big statement on Ram Navami Juloos

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Mamta Banerjee is protesting against the central government. Meanwhile, Mamta Banerjee's big statement regarding the Ram Navami procession has come to the fore. Mamta said, 'Ram Navami will not stop the procession. Attack on Muslim area is not good.