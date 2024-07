videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee makes huge accusation on West Bengal Governor over Mob Lynching Case

| Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

West Bengal Mob Lynching Bill: Politics has intensified over the Mob Launching Bill in West Bengal. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made serious allegations against the Governor. Mamta said that Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose kept the bill pending for five years.