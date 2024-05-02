Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee makes huge allegation on BJP

|Updated: May 02, 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Voting for the third phase for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is going to take place soon. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused of changing EVMs. Mamta Banerjee has once again cornered BJP regarding EVM. Know in detail what Mamata Banerjee said in this report.

All Videos

Congress can announce candidates on Amethi and Raebareli seats today
Play Icon00:46
 Congress can announce candidates on Amethi and Raebareli seats today
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces foils Terrorist Conspiracy in Samba Sector
Play Icon00:43
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces foils Terrorist Conspiracy in Samba Sector
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon11:27
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know how to remove disorders according to zodiac sign?
Play Icon06:09
Know how to remove disorders according to zodiac sign?
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:37
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Congress can announce candidates on Amethi and Raebareli seats today
play icon0:46
Congress can announce candidates on Amethi and Raebareli seats today
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces foils Terrorist Conspiracy in Samba Sector
play icon0:43
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces foils Terrorist Conspiracy in Samba Sector
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon11:27
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know how to remove disorders according to zodiac sign?
play icon6:9
Know how to remove disorders according to zodiac sign?
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:37
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin